Candriam S.C.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,090 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up approximately 0.6% of Candriam S.C.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Candriam S.C.A. owned 0.15% of Waste Management worth $92,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simmons Bank raised its position in Waste Management by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 195.0% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 12,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 18.5% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE WM traded up $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $156.96. The company had a trading volume of 258,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,874. The company has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $174.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

