Candriam S.C.A. Sells 181,749 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,394,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 181,749 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.9% of Candriam S.C.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $133,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,600,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 63,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 16,371 shares during the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $563,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,792 shares of company stock valued at $7,922,472 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $135.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,224,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,226,980. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $138.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

