Candriam S.C.A. Sells 230,252 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 230,252 shares during the quarter. Seagen makes up approximately 0.7% of Candriam S.C.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Candriam S.C.A. owned 0.31% of Seagen worth $107,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,768,813,000 after buying an additional 139,117 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Seagen by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,835,000 after buying an additional 24,853 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,272,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $420,584,000 after purchasing an additional 363,133 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,065,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,917,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,097,000 after purchasing an additional 56,176 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seagen in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $76,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at $10,966,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $76,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at $10,966,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.08, for a total value of $693,100.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,489.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,834 shares of company stock valued at $3,064,674. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Stock Performance

SGEN traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $205.73. 508,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,143. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.28. The company has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.98 and a beta of 0.48. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $116.08 and a one year high of $210.50.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $603.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.68 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 26.46% and a negative net margin of 33.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Articles

