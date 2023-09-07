Cantaloupe’s (CTLP) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on CTLP. TheStreet raised shares of Cantaloupe from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. B. Riley started coverage on Cantaloupe in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe Price Performance

NASDAQ CTLP traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,799. Cantaloupe has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $8.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $509.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.75 and a beta of 1.80.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $64.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cantaloupe will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cantaloupe

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTLP. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the first quarter valued at about $17,501,000. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Cantaloupe by 11.3% in the first quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 100,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,810,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 67,734 shares during the period. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in Cantaloupe by 22.7% during the first quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,277,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 421,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

About Cantaloupe

(Get Free Report)

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.