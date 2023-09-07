Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.47

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.47 and traded as high as $6.78. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 187,351 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.79. The firm has a market cap of $164.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 3.88.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 309.05% and a negative return on equity of 323.39%. The business had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAPR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

