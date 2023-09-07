Cardano Price Reaches $0.26 on Major Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000982 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Cardano has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $9.09 billion and $114.34 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,653.03 or 0.06265134 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00038338 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00016971 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00026423 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00012803 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,152,657,253 coins and its circulating supply is 35,088,051,688 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

