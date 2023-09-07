Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.01

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 10.01 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 6.15 ($0.08). Chaarat Gold shares last traded at GBX 6.15 ($0.08), with a volume of 7,061 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.88) price target on shares of Chaarat Gold in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £39.66 million, a P/E ratio of -600.00 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9.98.

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. The company owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. It explores for gold, copper, and zinc deposits. Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

