ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target Cut to $11.00

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Roth Mkm from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price indicates a potential upside of 78.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. R. F. Lafferty cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.68.

NYSE CHPT traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.15. 41,097,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,711,005. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.62. ChargePoint has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $19.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

In other news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $487,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 897,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,551,288.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ChargePoint news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $487,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 897,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,551,288.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $81,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,806,640.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 816,111 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,477. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in ChargePoint by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,588,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 65.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

