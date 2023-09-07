Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG) Trading Down 2.4%

Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.60. 210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.64.

Chesapeake Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.85. The company has a current ratio of 13.12, a quick ratio of 19.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

About Chesapeake Gold

Chesapeake Gold Corp., a mineral exploration and evaluation company, focuses on acquisition, evaluation, and development of gold-silver deposits in North and Central America. Its flagship project is the Metates project that includes 12 contiguous mining concessions covering an area of totaling 4,260.7 located in Durango State, Mexico.

