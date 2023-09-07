Cindicator (CND) Trading 86.9% Higher Over Last Week

Cindicator (CND) traded down 16.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 7th. Cindicator has a market cap of $3.92 million and $6,849.37 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cindicator token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cindicator has traded up 86.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cindicator Token Profile

Cindicator launched on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com. The Reddit community for Cindicator is https://reddit.com/r/cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @cindicator and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence.

Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era.”

