Ciovacco Capital Management LLC Buys 6,886 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 99.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 3.9% of Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 243,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,649,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $178.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,569,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,035,531. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.66.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

