Ciovacco Capital Management LLC Invests $1.80 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after buying an additional 239,865 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VOO traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $408.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,578,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,760,794. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $422.15. The firm has a market cap of $326.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $410.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $389.88.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

