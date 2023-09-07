Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.65. 892,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,108. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $61.94 and a 52 week high of $111.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.34.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $317.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.58 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 16.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,555 shares in the company, valued at $524,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of mixed-signal processing solutions. Its product lines include audio and High-Performance Mixed-Signal (HPMS) products. It operates through the following geographical segments: China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, South Korea, India, United States, and Rest of World.

