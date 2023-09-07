CMG Global Holdings LLC Acquires 311 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

CMG Global Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 21.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,731 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank increased its position in NVIDIA by 28.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 42.1% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 205.3% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $929,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $7.91 on Thursday, reaching $462.70. 35,621,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,571,500. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $502.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.69, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $450.85 and a 200 day moving average of $354.70.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 3.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $530.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Argus boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,536 shares of company stock valued at $140,336,278 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

