CMG Global Holdings LLC Buys New Shares in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

CMG Global Holdings LLC bought a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in First Solar by 21.0% in the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 73,515 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,717,000 after buying an additional 12,741 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in First Solar by 5.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,105 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 13.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,809 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,656,540 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,970,297,000 after buying an additional 308,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter valued at $302,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on First Solar from $189.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on First Solar from $222.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.00.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $2.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $179.83. 1,362,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,334,813. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.25. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 124.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.90. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $810.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.43 million. On average, analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total transaction of $562,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,939.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total transaction of $562,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total transaction of $482,565.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,288,566.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,452 shares of company stock worth $6,833,334. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.