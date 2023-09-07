CMG Global Holdings LLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

CMG Global Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,716 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.3% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,493 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,516,639,000 after purchasing an additional 313,686 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $2,598,736,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,655,000 after acquiring an additional 33,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.60.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $163.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,558,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,910,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $128.07 and a one year high of $163.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.60.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,390,136.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,866,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,993,258. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

