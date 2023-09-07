CMG Global Holdings LLC Has $346,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CMG Global Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in Intel by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Intel by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.18. The company had a trading volume of 45,006,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,012,379. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.08 and a beta of 0.89. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $38.27.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,500,002 shares of company stock worth $1,572,340,065 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.