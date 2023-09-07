CMG Global Holdings LLC Purchases 1,605 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

CMG Global Holdings LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 15.3% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.9% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 14,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 251,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,733,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $640,587,000 after buying an additional 345,341 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.4% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 99,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.5 %

EPD stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,380,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,318,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.19. The company has a market capitalization of $57.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.97%.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.