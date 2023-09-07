Coin98 (C98) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.84 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000541 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. Coin98 has a total market cap of $81.40 million and approximately $5.84 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003052 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000088 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00007147 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Coin98

C98 is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,777,767 tokens. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

