Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) COO Buys $44,500.00 in Stock

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) COO Dimitar Karaivanov bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,292.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dimitar Karaivanov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 16th, Dimitar Karaivanov bought 1,000 shares of Community Bank System stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.50 per share, with a total value of $48,500.00.

NYSE CBU traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,828. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $66.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Community Bank System had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $176.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.63 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.32%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CBU shares. Hovde Group upgraded Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Community Bank System from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System in the 1st quarter valued at $841,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Community Bank System by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

