Continuum Advisory LLC Acquires 74,133 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 111.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 74,133 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after buying an additional 149,842 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,913,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,389,000 after buying an additional 576,515 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 20.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 4,994.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 795,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,207,000 after purchasing an additional 780,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $834,000. 49.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NLY stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $19.79. The company had a trading volume of 923,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,693,412. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $26.92.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

