Continuum Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,571 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,194,412,000 after purchasing an additional 123,726 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $1,757,029,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,591,503 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,545,179,000 after acquiring an additional 20,678 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,241,145 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,427,273,000 after acquiring an additional 13,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Argus upped their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $523.04.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE traded down $1.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $560.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,228. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $520.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.48. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $569.98. The company has a market cap of $255.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

