Continuum Advisory LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $447.51. The stock had a trading volume of 997,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,033,684. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $461.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $449.29 and its 200 day moving average is $426.20. The firm has a market cap of $346.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

