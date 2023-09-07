Continuum Advisory LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,577 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,562,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,755 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,957,460,000 after buying an additional 223,024 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,260,165 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,774,602,000 after buying an additional 188,649 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after buying an additional 830,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,999,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $599,695,000 after buying an additional 352,284 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.31.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $160.88. 909,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.21. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.00 and a 1-year high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.79 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

