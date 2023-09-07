Continuum Advisory LLC Has $3.51 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,218 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.57. 3,754,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,130,759. The stock has a market cap of $134.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.36 and a 12 month high of $91.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.60 and a 200 day moving average of $73.66.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,836. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

