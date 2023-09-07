Continuum Advisory LLC Purchases 422 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.28.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $166.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,230,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,941,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $140.46 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.94. The company has a market cap of $311.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

