Continuum Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Continuum Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,119 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 112,785.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after buying an additional 10,822,934 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in Oracle by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after buying an additional 4,570,472 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,929,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $565,961,000 after buying an additional 3,277,738 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,592,864 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $457,162,000 after buying an additional 3,045,205 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596 in the last ninety days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.91. 5,387,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,423,262. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.72.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

