Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 1,267 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Continuum Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,607.7% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,907.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $164.39. 125,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.19. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

