Continuum Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Continuum Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.7% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,807.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,226,000 after acquiring an additional 54,077,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $3,059,614,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $2,170,024,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alphabet by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,961,000 after acquiring an additional 19,612,974 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.87. 7,927,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,232,455. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $138.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,672 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $226,930.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,672 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $226,930.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,792 shares of company stock worth $7,922,472 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

