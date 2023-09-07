Contrasting BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) & Haitong Securities (OTCMKTS:HTNGF)

BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report) and Haitong Securities (OTCMKTS:HTNGF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BTCS and Haitong Securities’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTCS $1.31 million 11.53 -$15.89 million ($0.35) -3.02 Haitong Securities N/A N/A N/A $0.55 1.32

Haitong Securities has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BTCS. BTCS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Haitong Securities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00 Haitong Securities 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BTCS and Haitong Securities, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

BTCS presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 184.06%. Given BTCS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BTCS is more favorable than Haitong Securities.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.5% of BTCS shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.2% of BTCS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BTCS and Haitong Securities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTCS -370.07% -43.20% -37.26% Haitong Securities N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BTCS beats Haitong Securities on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc. focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

About Haitong Securities

Haitong Securities Co., Ltd. operates as a securities company primarily in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Europe. It operates through six segments: Wealth Management, Investment Banking, Asset Management, Trading and Institution, Finance Lease, and Others. The Wealth Management segment offers securities and futures brokering and dealing, investment consulting, and wealth management services; and financial services, such as margin financing, securities lending, stock pledge, etc. The Investment Banking segment provides sponsoring and underwriting services in equity and debt capital markets; financial consulting services, which includes merger and assets restructuring services; and services related to the national equities exchange and quotations. The Asset Management segment offers investment management services on investment products comprising asset, fund, and private equity management to individual, corporate, and institutional clients. The Trading and Institution segment provides stock sales and trading, prime brokerage, and stock lending and research services in financial markets; market-making services for fixed income, currency and commodity products, futures and options, and derivatives on various exchanges; and investment funds and private equity projects. The Finance Lease segment offers financial solutions that include finance and operating lease, factoring, entrustment loans, and related consulting services. The Others segment provides warehouse receipts pledge and pricing services. It also offers fund raising and management services; investment advisory and management services; and real estate development, property management, and catering management services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

