Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Up 3.1%

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) was up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.56 and last traded at $32.51. Approximately 60,904 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 709,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.50 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.81.

The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.18.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $117.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.60 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $85,899.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $85,899.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David L. Mahoney sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $773,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,642.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,934,228. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,488 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

