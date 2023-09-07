Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) CFO John P. Zimmer Sells 6,365 Shares

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) CFO John P. Zimmer sold 6,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $163,707.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 218,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,620,540.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CMT stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.40. The company had a trading volume of 92,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,669. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.10. The company has a market cap of $228.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.87. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.74 and a 1 year high of $28.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $97.73 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Core Molding Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Core Molding Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

