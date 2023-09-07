Critical Comparison: BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) and FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT)

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) and BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FAT Brands and BAB’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FAT Brands $407.22 million 0.26 -$126.19 million ($8.19) -0.82 BAB $3.29 million 1.57 $430,000.00 $0.06 11.84

BAB has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FAT Brands. FAT Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BAB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FAT Brands 0 0 1 0 3.00 BAB 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for FAT Brands and BAB, as reported by MarketBeat.

FAT Brands presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 122.88%. Given FAT Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FAT Brands is more favorable than BAB.

Dividends

FAT Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. BAB pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. FAT Brands pays out -6.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BAB pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. FAT Brands has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. FAT Brands is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

FAT Brands has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BAB has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.3% of FAT Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 59.9% of FAT Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.7% of BAB shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FAT Brands and BAB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FAT Brands -31.82% N/A -7.33% BAB 13.11% 14.45% 9.92%

Summary

FAT Brands beats BAB on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Holdings, LLC.

About BAB

BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand consists of daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products. The company's MFM brand comprise of various freshly baked muffins and coffees; and units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café featuring specialty bagel sandwiches and related products. Its SD brand includes frozen yogurt products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.

