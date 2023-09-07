Critical Contrast: Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) & Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Free Report) and Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Canadian Tire and Sportsman’s Warehouse’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Tire N/A N/A N/A $7.48 14.85 Sportsman’s Warehouse $1.36 billion 0.09 $40.52 million $0.55 6.05

Sportsman’s Warehouse has higher revenue and earnings than Canadian Tire. Sportsman’s Warehouse is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Tire, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Tire N/A N/A N/A Sportsman’s Warehouse 1.69% 9.21% 2.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Canadian Tire and Sportsman’s Warehouse, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Tire 0 2 2 0 2.50 Sportsman’s Warehouse 0 2 2 0 2.50

Canadian Tire presently has a consensus target price of $201.29, indicating a potential upside of 81.06%. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a consensus target price of $8.25, indicating a potential upside of 147.75%. Given Sportsman’s Warehouse’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sportsman’s Warehouse is more favorable than Canadian Tire.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.7% of Canadian Tire shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of Sportsman’s Warehouse shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Sportsman’s Warehouse shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sportsman’s Warehouse beats Canadian Tire on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods. It also retails Christmas trees, lights and decor, Halloween décor and costumes, yard care and maintenance, and snow removal equipment; patio furniture, barbeques, pools, trampolines, outdoor power equipment and tools, plants and gardening supplies; backyard amusement, pool fun, and toys and games; gasoline; sporting goods and active wear; casual and industrial apparel and footwear; and outerwear, base-layer, and workwear. This segment offers its products under the Canadian Tire, Pro Hockey Life, Mark's, PartSource, Helly Hansen, Party City, Petroleum, and SportChek brand names. This segment also participates in loyalty programs, as well as sells its products online. The CT REIT segment operates as a closed-end real estate investment trust that holds a portfolio of 373 properties comprising Canadian Tire stores, Canadian Tire anchored retail developments, industrial properties, a mixed-use commercial property, and development properties. The Financial Services segment provides financial and other ancillary products and services, including consumer credit cards, in-store financing, insurance products, and retail and broker deposits; and savings accounts and guaranteed investment certificates. Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear. The company also provides fishing products comprising bait, electronics, fishing rods, flotation items, fly fishing products, lines, lures, reels, tackles, and small boats; and foot wear products consisting of hiking and work boots, socks, sport sandals, technical footwear, trial and casual shoes, and waders. In addition, it offers hunting and shooting products, such as ammunition, archery items, ATV accessories, blinds and tree stands, decoys, firearms, firearms safety and storage products, reloading equipment, and shooting gear products; and optics, electronics, and accessories, including gift items, GPS devices, knives, lighting, optics, and two-way radios. Further, the company's stores provide archery technician services, fishing-reel line winding, scope mounting and bore sighting, and cleaning services, as well as issues hunting and fishing licenses. Additionally, it offers various private label and special make-up offerings under the Rustic Ridge, Killik, Vital Impact, Yukon Gold, Lost Creek, and Sportsman's Warehouse brands. Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, Utah.

