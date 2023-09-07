Critical Review: Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON) versus CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) and CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aclarion and CareDx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclarion 0 0 0 0 N/A CareDx 0 4 2 0 2.33

CareDx has a consensus price target of $13.60, suggesting a potential upside of 64.65%. Given CareDx’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CareDx is more favorable than Aclarion.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclarion -6,241.79% -332.11% -192.12% CareDx -27.15% -19.84% -15.77%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Aclarion and CareDx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

7.5% of Aclarion shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of Aclarion shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of CareDx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aclarion and CareDx’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclarion $60,000.00 62.81 -$7.07 million N/A N/A CareDx $321.79 million 1.39 -$76.61 million ($1.56) -5.29

Aclarion has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CareDx.

Risk and Volatility

Aclarion has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareDx has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CareDx beats Aclarion on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aclarion

Aclarion, Inc., a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. The company develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software. The company was formerly known as Nocimed, Inc. and changed its name to Aclarion, Inc. in December 2021. Aclarion, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc. discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients. The company offers Olerup SSP, which is used to type human leukocyte antigen (HLA) alleles based on sequence specific primer technology; QTYPE that enables precision in HLA typing; and Ottr, a transplant patient management software. In addition, it provides AlloSeq Tx, a high-resolution HLA typing solution; AlloSeq cfDNA, a surveillance solution to measure dd-cfDNA in blood; AlloSeq HCT, a solution for chimerism testing for stem cell transplant recipients; and XynQAPI transplant quality tracking and waitlist management solutions, as well as AlloCare, a mobile app that offers a patient-centric resource for transplant recipients. The company offers its products directly to customers, as well as through third-party distributors and sub-distributors. It has a license agreement with Illumina, Inc. for the distribution, development, and commercialization of NGS products and technologies; and Cibiltech SAS to commercialize iBox, a software for the predictive analysis of post-transplantation kidney allograft loss. The company was formerly known as XDx, Inc. and changed its name to CareDx, Inc. in March 2014. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

