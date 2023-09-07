Critical Review: Cibus (CBUS) & Its Rivals

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) is one of 20 public companies in the “Agricultural chemicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Cibus to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Cibus and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cibus -10,176.78% -26.34% -14.99% Cibus Competitors -880.11% -18.06% -18.47%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.7% of Cibus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Cibus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cibus 0 0 0 0 N/A Cibus Competitors 271 749 777 82 2.36

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cibus and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Agricultural chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 28.74%. Given Cibus’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cibus has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cibus and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cibus $160,000.00 -$16.89 million -0.92 Cibus Competitors $5.37 billion $1.09 billion 5.11

Cibus’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cibus. Cibus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Cibus has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cibus’ peers have a beta of 1.16, meaning that their average share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cibus peers beat Cibus on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Cibus Company Profile

Cibus, Inc., a agricultural technology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases. The company is based in San Diego, California.

