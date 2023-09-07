Critical Survey: BID (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) and Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO)

BID (OTCMKTS:BPPPF – Get Free Report) and Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares BID and Mission Produce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get BID alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BID N/A N/A N/A Mission Produce -3.75% 3.82% 2.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BID and Mission Produce, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BID 0 0 0 0 N/A Mission Produce 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Mission Produce has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 49.17%. Given Mission Produce’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mission Produce is more favorable than BID.

27.9% of Mission Produce shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.8% of Mission Produce shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BID and Mission Produce’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BID N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mission Produce $1.05 billion 0.61 -$34.60 million ($0.52) -17.40

BID has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mission Produce.

Summary

Mission Produce beats BID on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BID

(Get Free Report)

Bid Corporation Limited provides foodservice solutions in Australasia, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company distributes fresh ingredients, including fish, seafood, meat, produce, dairy products, and ambient goods for the hospitality, institutional, catering, and retail sectors. It also provides foodservice and beverage distribution services for the HoReCa sector; and develops e-commerce solutions. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes meat, poultry, dairy, and general food ingredients, as well as baking ingredients and equipment; and offers a multi-temperature foodservice for various ambient, and chilled and frozen food products. Further, the company distributes specialty products for the western styled food market; and frozen, chilled, and ambient local products for the independent street market, as well as sells non-food catering requirements and equipment. Bid Corporation Limited was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

About Mission Produce

(Get Free Report)

Mission Produce, Inc. engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries. It also provides ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management services. In addition, the company offers merchandising and promotional support, and insights on market trends, and training services. Mission Produce, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.