DA Davidson Boosts Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target to $18.50

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.41% from the stock’s previous close.

CXM has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Sprinklr from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.59.

NYSE:CXM traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.03. 2,306,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,058. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 0.90. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $16.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.92.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $173.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Sprinklr’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Chelsea R. Stoner sold 132,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $2,017,680.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,664.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Chelsea R. Stoner sold 132,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $2,017,680.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,664.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Paul Ohls sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $25,916.80. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 731,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,095.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,375,562 shares of company stock valued at $19,850,890. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Sprinklr by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

