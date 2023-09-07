Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.03

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.03 and last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 1237 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

Daiwa Securities Group Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.93.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter.

Daiwa Securities Group Company Profile

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, and Investment. The Retail segment offers products and services related to asset management, including equities, bonds, investment trusts, wrap account services, insurance, banking services, inheritance-related services, etc.

