Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $33.30

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.30 and last traded at $33.76, with a volume of 977223 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.38.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DQ. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nomura raised Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $42.80 to $38.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.23.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.27 and a 200-day moving average of $41.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.54.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($4.45). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 31.45%. The firm had revenue of $636.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 1,305.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,981,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,945 shares during the period. Alpine Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth about $70,544,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,839,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,536 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 2,930.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 985,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 952,786 shares during the period. Finally, Snow Lake Management LP bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,156,000. Institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

