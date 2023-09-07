Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) President Sells $1,061,926.25 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) President Amit Agarwal sold 11,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $1,061,926.25. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 258,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,842,895. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Amit Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 24th, Amit Agarwal sold 112,500 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $10,424,250.00.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Amit Agarwal sold 112,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $10,487,680.00.

On Thursday, August 17th, Amit Agarwal sold 124,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $11,178,600.00.

Datadog Stock Performance

Datadog stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.68. 2,473,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,990,910. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of -371.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1,675.21 and a beta of 0.98. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $118.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 40.4% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at $12,500,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at $1,672,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 5.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 78,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on DDOG. Wolfe Research raised Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Datadog from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Datadog from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Datadog from $118.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.45.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

