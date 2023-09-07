David A. Peacock Purchases 15,000 Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Stock

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) CEO David A. Peacock bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.68 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,923,112 shares in the company, valued at $5,153,940.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Advantage Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.64. The company had a trading volume of 313,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,518. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08. The firm has a market cap of $856.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.50.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.13). Advantage Solutions had a positive return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Advantage Solutions from $2.90 to $3.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advantage Solutions

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADV. Atairos Partners GP Inc. purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,636,000. CastleKnight Management LP grew its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 91.7% in the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 3,124,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,967 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the second quarter valued at $2,026,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $1,561,000. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

