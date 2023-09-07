Dent Reaches Market Capitalization of $62.24 Million (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Dent token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dent has a market capitalization of $62.24 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Dent

Dent’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,713,916,900 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data built on the Ethereum blockchain. Users can buy, sell, or donate mobile data through an automated bidding process. Mobile data packages are represented as smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain, and the Dent platform requires the use of the DENT token to purchase mobile data.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

