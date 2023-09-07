Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Trading Down 2%

Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €19.94 ($21.44) and last traded at €20.05 ($21.56). 5,712 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 222,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at €20.45 ($21.99).

Deutsche EuroShop Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €22.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is €20.81.

Deutsche EuroShop Company Profile

Deutsche EuroShop is the only public company in Germany to invest exclusively in shopping centers in prime locations. The company currently has investments in 21 shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary. The portfolio includes the Main-Taunus-Zentrum near Frankfurt, the Altmarkt-Galerie in Dresden and the Galeria Baltycka in Gdansk, among many others.

