DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $687.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. DocuSign updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

DocuSign Stock Down 1.2 %

DOCU traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,957,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,762,974. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.94, a PEG ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $4,935,498.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $4,935,498.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOCU. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DocuSign from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on DocuSign from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DocuSign from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on DocuSign from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on DocuSign from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DocuSign

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.