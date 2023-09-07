Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 58.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 719,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,433 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.33% of Dollar Tree worth $103,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 3.1% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 29.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 3.2% during the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 4.5% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

DLTR stock traded down $1.15 on Thursday, hitting $116.22. 1,449,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,217,783. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.18 and a 1-year high of $170.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.38 and a 200-day moving average of $144.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $213,117.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $980,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down from $162.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.82.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

