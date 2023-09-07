Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Shares of DCI stock traded down $1.32 on Thursday, reaching $61.99. The stock had a trading volume of 612,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,844. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. Donaldson has a 1 year low of $48.17 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.82.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.05 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Donaldson will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $1,498,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Donaldson news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $1,498,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,727,714.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Milroy sold 26,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,681,885.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,824 shares in the company, valued at $180,594.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,371,965. 2.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 30.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter valued at about $1,391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 8.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

