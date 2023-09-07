Dora Factory (new) (DORA) Price Reaches $3.14 on Top Exchanges

Dora Factory (new) (DORA) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. In the last seven days, Dora Factory (new) has traded 65.5% higher against the dollar. Dora Factory (new) has a market cap of $30.06 billion and approximately $2,251.94 worth of Dora Factory (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dora Factory (new) token can currently be bought for approximately $3.14 or 0.00012156 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dora Factory (new) Token Profile

Dora Factory (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,583,587,250 tokens. Dora Factory (new)’s official website is dorafactory.org. Dora Factory (new)’s official message board is dorafactory.medium.com. Dora Factory (new)’s official Twitter account is @dorafactory.

Dora Factory (new) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory (new) (DORA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dora Factory (new) has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,583,587,250 in circulation. The last known price of Dora Factory (new) is 2.27169494 USD and is up 4.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,251.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dorafactory.org/.”

