Driver Group (LON:DRV) Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of Driver Group plc (LON:DRV – Get Free Report) were down 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 27.10 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 27.50 ($0.35). Approximately 16,810 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 44,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.50 ($0.37).

Driver Group Trading Down 6.8 %

The stock has a market cap of £14.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -550.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 30.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 30.48.

Driver Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. Driver Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,000.00%.

About Driver Group

Driver Group plc provides consultancy services to the engineering and construction industries in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers planning/programming, quantum and planning expert, litigation support, commercial advice/management, contract administration, building information modelling, commercial and contract, dispute resolution, delay analysis, expert services, pre-contract, project management, quantity surveying, and training services.

