eCash (XEC) Reaches One Day Volume of $3.76 Million

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. eCash has a market capitalization of $451.26 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, eCash has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25,818.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.63 or 0.00746082 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00117788 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00016609 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000331 BTC.

About eCash

XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,491,379,673,093 coins. The official website for eCash is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

